From Porn Star to Pastor, Joshua Broome Tells His Testimony

Have you ever been in a situation and wondered, How did I get here? That's exactly what Joshua Broome thought when he was at the height of fame in the adult film industry. He tells some of his story on the Everyday Discernment Podcast on the Charisma Podcast Network.

Just like a snowball rolling down a hill that gains momentum and speed as it gathers more snow, sin can be like that too. A "discernment snowball" consists of small decision after small decision that leads you quickly down either a path of blessing or a path of negative consequences, depending on if you are following God's plan or not.

Joshua Broome never intended to star in the adult film industry; however, one small decision after another and he found himself in too deep. It wasn't until a bank teller called him by his real name and asked him if he was ok that he had the courage to leave the industry completely.

Joshua gives God the glory for redeeming his story and the power of relationships in his life from people who never gave up on him. This includes his now wife, who never judged him for his past but helped push him forward to his future.

Joshua wants everyone to know that you are never too far gone or too stuck in sin for the power of God to not reach you. There is hope and his name is Jesus. For more on Joshua's story, be sure to listen to the full episode of the Everyday Discernment Podcast.

Tim Ferrara has grown up in the church and held various leadership positions, both in business and in the church, and is currently the executive pastor at LifePoint Church in Arizona. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Arizona State University, along with a MBA from University of Phoenix, and has had a career in business management for over 20 years and been on faculty for two different colleges. Tim started the ministry of Discerning Dad (www.discerning-dad.com) as a way to write and encourage Christians to grow in discernment and make better decisions that honor God. He has a book called Everyday Discernment: The Importance of Spirit-Led Decision Making and also multiple YouVersion Bible plans. He hosts a podcast called Everyday Discernment on the Charisma and Edifi podcast networks. Tim lives with his wife Jamie and their two children in Arizona.

