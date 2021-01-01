Party Boy to Prophetic Pastor

( Image provided )

Growing up with older brothers who seemed highly successful, Greg DeVries always felt like he couldn't measure up. In high school, he turned to drugs, alcohol and a party lifestyle. He tried college and he tried the Marines but Greg kept coming back to the only thing he was "successful" at; and that was being a party boy. He says, "That was the one thing that I was really good at in my life." It really goes without saying but that "success" would be short-lived. Greg's life began to spin completely out of control.

As his troubles began to mount, Greg's father wrapped his arms around him and wept over him. He had heard of a ministry in North Alabama that could provide Greg with a safe environment and the opportunity to find surrender, hope and help in Christ to successfully conquer addiction. On his third night at Outreach Ministries of Alabama, Greg cried out to Jesus for forgiveness and freedom, and a powerful journey began that continues to this day.

Today, Greg and his wife, Gretchen, pastor the Well Family Worship Center in Scottsboro, Alabama. The well is experiencing the fires of revival and raising up, training and sending out young people to the nations of the world.

In this episode of Conquer Addiction, Ken Pounders and Greg DeVries discuss the ongoing move of God that characterizes Greg's life and ministry. The Conquer Addiction podcast on the Charisma Podcast Network provides real answers to the drug epidemic. You can find more resources at omainc.org.

Get Spirit-filled content delivered right to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Ken and Sonya Pounders are the hosts of the Conquer Addiction podcast on the Charisma Podcast Network. They serve as directors of Outreach Ministries of Alabama INC., a Christian discipleship training center for young men overcoming addictions. OMA Inc., recently celebrated its 50th anniversary as a ministry. Ken is also a 1983 graduate of Outreach Ministries of Alabama. Ken and Sonya have devoted themselves to new church planting, missionary evangelism and residential discipleship ministry in the United States, Eastern Europe, Asia and Central America for 37 years. They reside in Valhermoso Springs, Alabama and have five children and three grandchildren.

Read articles like this one and other Spirit-led content in our new platform, CHARISMA PLUS.

Get Spirit-filled content delivered right to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Great Resources to help you excel in 2019! #1 John Eckhardt's "Prayers That..." 6-Book Bundle. Prayer helps you overcome anything life throws at you. Get a FREE Bonus with this bundle. #2 Learn to walk in the fullness of your purpose and destiny by living each day with Holy Spirit. Buy a set of Life in the Spirit, get a second set FREE.

See an error in this article? Send us a correction