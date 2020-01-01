Tim Clinton: How Our Culture Is Trying to Demonize Biblical Masculinity

Ignite Men's Ministry is helping men take back their biblical manhood. ( Ignite Men's Ministry Facebook page )

Tim Clinton says our culture is determined to redefine masculinity as something it was never meant to be. The American Psychological Association asserts that "traditional masculinity is psychologically harmful."

It's time, then, says Clinton—executive director of the James Dobson Family Institute—for Christian men to reject our society's definition and seek biblical examples of true manhood.

And it's happening. Clinton says he's seen multitudes of men rededicate their lives to the Lord and their families at Ignite Men's Ministry's Impact Weekend conferences. Christian men are becoming who God created them to be and impacting a culture that's in desperate need of their influence.

"God is moving in our conferences, and thousands of men have come forward, weeping," Clinton told Dr. Steve Greene on a recent episode of Greenelines on the Charisma Podcast Network. "They're bringing these red cards and they're placing them at the cross. These men are throwing away packs of cigarettes and throwing cans of Skoal down at the foot of the cross. Men are hugging on each other.

"Virtually every man I've met doesn't believe that God loves him. But deep down inside, he's crying for something. He's crying for freedom. There's a lot of shame from some things they've done. But there's a stirring and I believe that there is a move of God beginning to happen.

"I'm seeing something like I've never seen before. Men are wanting to take back what they have lost, maybe what they've given up. They want to be encouraged and affirmed so that they can become a difference maker in their circle of influence and have a positive impact on the culture. And for sure, this culture is in desperate need of their influence."

For more about how you can find freedom in God's love, click here for the entire episode.

